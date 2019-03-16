Finalists of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in exercises on pommel horse named

By Trend:

Finalists of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in exercises on a pommel horse were determined on March 15 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Those who reached the final are Kaito Imabayashi (Japan), Oliver Hegi (Switzerland), Saeed Reza Keikha (Iran), Filip Ude (Croatia), Cyril Tommasone (France), Kohei Kameyama (Japan), Nariman Kurbanov (Kazakhstan), Weng Hao (China).

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications are being held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals will be held during the last two days. The gymnasts who will get the highest points for the performance will be awarded with the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.