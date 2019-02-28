Another group of Karabakh war disabled receive high-tech prostheses in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Another group of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who became disabled in the Karabakh war have been supplied with high-tech prostheses in accordance with the instructions of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Nearly 30 servicemen who lost parts of their body in the battles in Karabakh received high-tech prostheses that were designed after careful examination of their individual needs.

At a meeting with a group of the disabled soldiers and officers in 2017, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva gave instructions to appropriate authorities to supply them with artificial replacements for missing body parts to help them regain or maintain their mobility.