TODAY.AZ / Society

Another group of Karabakh war disabled receive high-tech prostheses in Azerbaijan

28 February 2019 [15:30] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Another group of Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who became disabled in the Karabakh war have been supplied with high-tech prostheses in accordance with the instructions of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Nearly 30 servicemen who lost parts of their body in the battles in Karabakh received high-tech prostheses that were designed after careful examination of their individual needs.

At a meeting with a group of the disabled soldiers and officers in 2017, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva gave instructions to appropriate authorities to supply them with artificial replacements for missing body parts to help them regain or maintain their mobility.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/179734.html

Print version

Views: 143

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also