By Alimat Aliyeva

Al-Nasr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top scorer of the Saudi Arabian Football Championship for the 2024/2025 season.

The Portuguese forward netted an impressive 25 goals in 30 Pro League matches. Close behind him is English striker Ivan Toney from Al-Ahly, who scored 23 goals in the same number of appearances.

Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema ranks third with 21 goals in 29 matches for Al-Ittihad, tied with Al-Shabab’s prolific striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who also scored 21 goals.

Al-Ittihad clinched the Saudi Arabian league title in the 2024/2025 season, finishing with 83 points from 34 matches. Last season’s champions, Al-Hilal, took second place with 75 points, while Al-Nasr secured third with 70 points.

This season marks a significant milestone for Ronaldo, as it’s his first time becoming the top scorer in the Saudi league, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest goal scorers across multiple continents.