Vatican upbeat on Pope Francis' health, says no artificial respiration needed

Pope Francis' health continued to improve Wednesday, with the Vatican reporting that he no longer requires mechanical ventilation to aid his breathing.

The 88-year-old pontiff has also reduced his reliance on high-flow supplemental oxygen, signaling steady progress in his recovery from double pneumonia.

While the infection remains, it is now under control, according to the Holy See press office. On Wednesday, Francis concelebrated Mass, marking an important Catholic feast day and the 12th anniversary of his installation as pope.

Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14 for a complex lung infection that developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He has been undergoing respiratory and physical therapy to strengthen his lungs.

For two consecutive nights, he has not needed noninvasive ventilation, allowing his lungs to function more independently.