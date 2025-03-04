UK launches investigation into TikTok and Reddit

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK's privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), launched an investigation on Monday into how TikTok, Reddit, and image-sharing platform Imgur protect children’s privacy, Azernews reports.

Social media companies often use sophisticated algorithms to prioritize content and maintain user engagement. However, these algorithms can reinforce similar content, which may expose children to harmful material, according to the Reuters news agency.

The ICO’s investigation focuses on how ByteDance’s TikTok platform uses personal information of teenagers aged 13-17 to tailor content in their feeds. The investigation also examines Reddit and Imgur’s methods for determining the age of child users.

"If we find sufficient evidence that any of these companies have violated the law, we will present the findings and seek their explanations before making a final decision," the ICO said in a statement.

In 2023, the ICO fined TikTok $16 million for breaching the Data Protection Act by using personal data from children under the age of 13 without obtaining parental consent.

In the UK, a new law has been passed that introduces stricter regulations for social networks. These rules require platforms to implement measures such as age restrictions and age verification to prevent children from accessing harmful or age-inappropriate content.

Under proposed UK regulations released last year, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok will be required to "tame" their algorithms to filter out or downgrade harmful content in order to better protect children.

This ongoing scrutiny of social media platforms comes at a time when concerns over the mental health impact of digital platforms on children and teenagers are at an all-time high. Governments worldwide are increasingly focused on the need for stricter online safety measures to safeguard young users from inappropriate content, exploitation, and privacy violations. The ICO’s investigation into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur is part of a broader effort to hold tech companies accountable for their role in protecting the most vulnerable online.