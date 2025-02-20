Erdogan calls Istanbul talks important platform for parties to reach consensus

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an held a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ankara

Beginning his speech by offering condolences to the Ukrainian people for those who lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is entering its 4th year, Erdo?an said Zelensky's visit came at a time when important changes in the dynamics of the war in Ukraine were expected.

Erdo?an emphasized that Turkiye has been working tirelessly for the establishment of a peace negotiated between the parties since the first days of the war, under the understanding that there will be no winners in war and no losers in peace.

"In this regard, we hosted direct negotiations between the two countries in Istanbul in March 2022. As a result of our contacts with the parties, we implemented the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In the past 3 years, we have made direct efforts with both Russia and Ukraine at every level. In all our efforts, we have worked sincerely to be a trusted mediator for both sides and achieved concrete results," he stated.

At this stage, Erdo?an emphasized that the diplomatic initiative started by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war through negotiations aligns with Turkiye's policies over the past three years.

"In fact, the Istanbul Talks, being the platform where the parties reached the closest consensus, has become an important reference point. Considering the active diplomacy we have pursued in the past 3 years, Turkiye will be an ideal host for the potential talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. in the future. In my meeting with President Zelensky, I expressed Turkiye's strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence. I also emphasized that we will provide all kinds of support to ensure that the negotiation process results in lasting peace. This war, which has caused the death of many innocents and immense destruction, must end," Recep Tayyip Erdo?an said.

He also mentioned that Turkiye would continue working on a regulation aimed at ensuring the safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea, believing that such a regulation would serve as an important confidence-building measure in the negotiation process.

"In our agenda with Zelensky, issues related to our strategic partnership with Ukraine took center stage. We discussed the steps we could take in the future to further strengthen our commercial relations. Despite all the challenges the war has brought, we are determined to walk towards our $10 billion bilateral trade target," Erdo?an continued.

Turkish President further conveyed to Zelensky that Turkish companies are willing to support Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts following the devastation caused by the war.

"I sincerely believe that with the establishment of peace in Ukraine, our relations will rise to levels worthy of our strategic partnership in the future," Erdo?an remarked.

He ended his speech by praising the courageous steps taken by Zelensky concerning the rights of Crimean Tatar citizens, who have been fighting for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Following the speeches, Presidents Erdo?an and Zelensky answered questions from the press. When asked by a Ukrainian journalist about peace talks, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Erdo?an replied: "Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are very important to us, and we have always expressed Turkiye’s respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity. We have raised this issue at every international meeting, and we will continue to do so. Moving forward, Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty will remain non-negotiable for us. Our hope is that peace will not have any losers. Therefore, our goal is to ensure peace as soon as possible. My dear friend, President Zelensky, has also expressed his clear support for peace, and we hope that both my meetings with President Putin and the meetings held by my Foreign Minister will take us further down the path to peace."

Regarding the possibility of Turkiye taking steps in the future to contribute to the Russia-Ukraine peace process, Erdo?an stated: "For a fair peace to be possible, countries that are strong must clearly show their stance in favor of peace. As I mentioned before, there will be no losers in peace. Right now, the whole world is waiting for peace to be achieved between Russia and Ukraine. Everyone is saying 'Enough of the death.' We, as the closest neighbors, want to take steps toward peace as soon as possible, both myself and my Foreign Minister, and we aim to make peace a reality."

Concerning the Grain Corridor, Erdo?an noted the successful result Turkiye achieved but also expressed a desire for continued efforts. "We were instrumental in sending 30,000 tons of grain, but unfortunately, we could not continue it. Moving forward, we want to ensure its continuation. I would like to express my gratitude to President Zelensky, who also sent grain to Syria, which we then turned into flour to help the people there. This has been a great help to the Syrian people, and I sincerely thank him for his support."

President Zelensky thanked Turkiye for its unwavering support during the difficult times of the war, especially for its principled stance on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which he described as globally significant. Zelensky also mentioned the discussions about Ukrainian prisoners of war, and how Turkiye facilitated their release.

In addition, Zelensky acknowledged the new Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara, Neriman Celal, and the importance of his return after three years of being held captive. He stated, "All Ukrainian prisoners should be returned home to their families, where they should live in peace and security."

Zelensky also discussed the importance of including Turkiye, the European Union, the U.S., and the U.K. in any future peace negotiations, particularly concerning security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that such negotiations must be fair, and that Ukraine must be included in these discussions to ensure lasting peace. He concluded by thanking President Erdo?an for his understanding of this process.

Concerning the strategic partnership between Turkiye and Ukraine, Zelensky added: "We have new bilateral agreements, and there are ongoing projects for Ukrainian orphan children, who have lost their parents due to the war. These children are now under Turkiye’s care. This project, supported by my wife Olena Zelenska and Emine Erdo?an , is a step towards rebuilding their lives."

Zelensky highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in addressing the issue of hunger used as a weapon in the Middle East and Africa. He referred to Syria as an example, where stability and peace are essential, but require continued support for the Syrian people.

Finally, Zelensky shared the opening of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara and expressed hope that this would be a positive sign for the future of bilateral relations.