Characteristics of first folding iPhone reveal

By Alimat Aliyeva

An insider from the authoritative Digital Chat Station has shared details about Apple's first folding gadget on the Chinese social network Weibo.

According to the source, Apple's first folding device will feature a 5.49-inch external screen and a 7.74-inch internal flexible display. However, the exact device remains unidentified at this stage.

Some experts speculate that, given the size of the screens, it could be a folding iPad mini. However, it is more likely to be a folding iPhone, as reports suggest Apple has nearly finalized its choice of a supplier for folding screens intended for smartphones. The upcoming iPhone is rumored to adopt a foldable "Fold" form factor, rather than the "Flip" style that was previously anticipated.

If it turns out to be a folding iPhone, its dimensions will be smaller than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch displays, respectively, and will be more in line with the squarer designs of the Google Pixel Fold and Oppo Find N2.

Rumors indicate that the folding iPhone or iPad could be introduced as early as 2027, though it’s expected that the device’s specifications may change multiple times before its official release.

This foldable device might signal a major shift in Apple's design philosophy, as the company has historically been cautious about jumping on emerging trends like foldable screens. If Apple does enter the foldable market, it could set a new standard in terms of build quality, software optimization, and user experience, given the company’s reputation for refining innovative technologies.