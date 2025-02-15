74 new beach areas create in Montenegro

By Alimat Aliyeva

A total of 74 new beach areas will open along the coast of Montenegro for the upcoming summer season, according to a new program adopted by the Government of Montenegro, Azernews reports.

Currently, there are 489 beach areas along the Montenegrin coast. With the addition of these 74 new areas, the total number of beaches in the country will rise to 563, with the number of hotel beaches increasing to 70. The new beach areas are spread across several coastal cities: 18 in Budva, 13 in Herceg Novi, 12 in Kotor and Ulcinj, 11 in Bar, and 8 in Tivat.

The beach season in Montenegro runs from May 1 to October 31, and this expansion is expected to boost tourism, creating more opportunities for both visitors and locals to enjoy the country’s stunning coastline. Montenegro, known for its picturesque Adriatic coastline, has become an increasingly popular summer destination, attracting tourists from around the world.

In addition to the new beach areas, the government has also focused on improving the infrastructure and facilities at existing beaches to ensure a high standard of service and accessibility. This includes upgrading promenades, adding new recreational facilities, and increasing the availability of eco-friendly services.

As the demand for eco-tourism continues to grow, Montenegro's expansion of its beach areas may also reflect a broader push to develop sustainable tourism. This initiative could help the country balance economic growth with environmental preservation, ensuring that its natural beauty remains a key attraction for years to come.