Mikhail Kavelashvili elected as Georgia's new President

Mikhail Kavelashvili has been elected as the new president of Georgia, securing 224 votes out of 300, with at least 200 votes required for election, according to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, Azernews reports.

His inauguration is scheduled for December 29.

Kavelashvili, a deputy and former striker for the Georgian national football team, will succeed Salome Zurabishvili, whose term ends on December 16.

However, Zurabishvili has stated that she will not leave the presidential palace after her term concludes.