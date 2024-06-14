Kazakhstan starts exploring possibility of buying KASE shares from Mosbirzhi

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan is discussing the possibility of buying back shares of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) from the Moscow Exchange, Azernews reports.

"We are discussing various options in accordance with the consultations of our international advisers and monitoring the situation quite closely. Various options are being considered," he said, answering the question whether Kazakhstan will buy KASE shares from Mosbirzhi.

He also noted that the US sanctions against the Moscow Stock Exchange will not affect the work of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

"We do not expect any changes for KASE, because the share of Mosbirzhi in KASE is at the level of 13%, and sanctions apply to persons who own 50% or more," Suleimenov said.

On June 12, the OFAC of the US Treasury imposed sanctions against PJSC Moscow Exchange, the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository.