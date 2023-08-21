France's diplomatic rudeness is due to its deep Armenian empathy

Abbas Ganbay

Armenian lies was once again exposed at the recent UN Security Council meeting, where the Azerbaijani Permanent Representative to the UN, Yashar Aliyev, in his statement at the meeting, provided evidence refuting the false and propagandistic statements of the Armenian side.

Besides, further decisions on the settlement of the Garabagh issue were discussed, with Armenia acting as a victim in the alleged "blockade" of the Lachin road, including Armenian minority living in Garabagh.

Azerbaijan is determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law. Also, ethical norms and protocol rules are unambiguous for Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, the unethical behavior of Armenia and its sister state, France, was not overlooked at the meeting.

Deprived of elementary ethical norms and diplomatic culture, France once again revealed its presence in the audience with its poor pro-Armenian philosophy.

The representatives of the countries that spoke at the meeting greeted all the participants, except for the representative of France, Nathalie Broadhurst, who welcomed only her "vassal" Mirzoyan with a unique behaviour in a typical French style. It is not a secret what political message the French representative presented by this disrespectful action.

Perhaps this disrespectful aspect of France comes from its Armenian sympathy. Or the French government is going through its most critical period in the field of diplomacy. Be that as it may or otherwise, the situation again shows that France's intervention in the Caucasus in general is completely inappropriate.

Even Russian political expert Oleg Kuznetsov made an interesting statement in his comment to Azernews while discussing this issue.

"The world already knows France this way because of its position on Armenia."

It means that France is already known as a country completely infected with the Armenian disease. Indeed, choosing a partner in politics is considered one of the important factors. France choosing Armenia and Armenia mutually choosing France is an overlapping issue. Here we are talking about two occupying and imperialist states. The difference is only that one is a real imperialist, and the other is a side burning with the passion of building an empire. But what difference does it make though...

According to Kuznetsov, confronting France on the Caucasus issue would be the biggest political mistake.

“We know very well that France is a staunch pro-Armenian. Armenia is an official ally of France, it is a member of the so-called Francophonie, i.e. the Society of Friendly States of France, and therefore there is nothing surprising in the fact that the French authorities support Armenia in such a measured way, not only economically, but also diplomatically.”

Indeed, such statements and actions of France's representative in the UN Security Council are nothing but a logical continuation of the policy that this country demonstrates towards Armenia and the conflict on the context of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations.

During the conversation, Oleg Kuznetsov also expressed his attitude to the issue of the so-called hunger and "blockade" in Garabagh, which was allegedly raised by Armenia at the last meeting of the UN Security Council. The political analyst noted that it is inappropriate and illegal for Armenia to cause an uproar.

"Only the Republic of Azerbaijan can decide in which way the humanitarian aid sent from Armenia to Grabagh will be entered to the territory of Azerbaijan. Given the Armenian minority living in Grabagh is of Azerbaijani citizens, the place they live in also considered the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. For this reason, any product brought to the country can enter the country only under the control of Azerbaijan," the expert underlined.