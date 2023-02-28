Number of quake-injured in Türkiye surpasses 115,000 - Turkish president

The number of injured following the deadly earthquake in Türkiye exceeded 115,000, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Unfortunately, due to the destructive impact of aftershocks, severe weather conditions, and difficulties associated with damaged infrastructure, we were unable to organize search and rescue activities at the proper level in Adiyaman during the first few days. As a result of the earthquake, more than 115,000 people were injured and rescued from the rubble," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.