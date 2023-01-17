Iranian currency rates for January 16

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to January 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,511 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 16
Iranian rial on January 15
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,369
51,368
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,299
45,303
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,038
4,039
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,241
4,248
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,117
6,117
1 Indian rupee
INR
517
517
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,123
137,162
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,409
18,410
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,849
32,850
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,374
5,374
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,092
109,090
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,370
31,365
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,820
26,817
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,497
2,499
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,236
2,237
1 Russian ruble
RUB
609
609
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,286
29,307
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,699
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,850
31,844
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,337
40,351
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,148
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,282
32,281
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,793
8,796
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,260
6,264
100 Thai baths
THB
128,025
128,023
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,686
9,681
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,934
33,922
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,237
1 euro
EUR
45,511
45,524
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,091
9,092
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,655
15,655
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,775
2,775
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
467
467
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,643
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,703
24,702
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,474
76,481
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,104
4,104
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,975
11,979
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,587 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,824 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 441,000-444,000 rials.