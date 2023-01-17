TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for January 16

16 January 2023

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to January 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,511 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 16

Iranian rial on January 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,369

51,368

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,299

45,303

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,038

4,039

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,241

4,248

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,117

6,117

1 Indian rupee

INR

517

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,123

137,162

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,409

18,410

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,849

32,850

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,370

31,365

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,820

26,817

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,497

2,499

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,236

2,237

1 Russian ruble

RUB

609

609

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,286

29,307

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,699

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,850

31,844

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,337

40,351

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,282

32,281

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,793

8,796

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,260

6,264

100 Thai baths

THB

128,025

128,023

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,686

9,681

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,934

33,922

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,237

1 euro

EUR

45,511

45,524

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,091

9,092

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,655

15,655

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,775

2,775

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

467

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,643

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,703

24,702

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,474

76,481

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,104

4,104

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,975

11,979

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 332,587 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 308,824 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 406,000-409,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 441,000-444,000 rials.

