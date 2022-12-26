S.Korean president's approval rating rises to 41.2 pct: poll

By Trend

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 0.1 percentage points over the week to 41.2 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 0.2 percentage points to 56.6 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 41.0 percent last week, down 0.4 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating fell 0.8 percentage points to 42.9 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.0 percent of support score last week, down 0.6 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a poll of 2,518 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.