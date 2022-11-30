Armenia leaves its “democratic” ambitions to indulge authoritarian regimes – Polish magazine

By Trend





Armenia flouts its "democratic" aspirations to indulge authoritarian countries, Polish New Eastern Europe political news magazine said, Trend reports.

“Armenia is flirting with authoritarian states which are the most sanctioned countries in the world”, such as Iran, for example. For instance, “Iran supported Armenia’s territorial revanchism towards Azerbaijan and supports, through the supply of drones and missiles, revanchism against Ukraine,” the article said.

The article author pointed out that Armenia’s double standards are evident: the country repeatedly talks of “authoritarian” Azerbaijan and yet is on the same side as Iran, for example.

“Nevertheless, Armenia has never been sanctioned for assisting Russia and Iran to evade sanctions or for acting as a middleman for the transfer of Iranian drones and missiles to Russia. By assisting in the supply of Iranian drones and missiles to Russia, Armenia has placed itself alongside Belarus as one of the belligerents against Ukraine and even a belligerent against the West,” the article noted.