Iranian currency rates for November 29

29 November 2022 [21:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to November 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,621 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 29

Iranian rial on November 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,567

50,795

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,386

44,427

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,004

4,027

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,211

4,250

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,866

5,872

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,567

136,101

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,714

18,762

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,290

30,204

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,373

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,108

109,064

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,268

31,404

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,053

26,240

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,455

2,458

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,255

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

686

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,111

28,354

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,518

30,531

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,930

40,574

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,140

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,143

32,116

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,589

8,623

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,826

5,867

100 Thai baths

THB

117,454

117,523

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,366

9,380

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,423

31,459

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,621

43,657

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,972

9,026

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,501

15,506

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,669

2,680

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,728

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,149

74,051

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,175

4,182

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,891 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,550 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,754 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 369,000-372,000 rials.

