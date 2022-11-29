Iranian currency rates for November 29

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to November 28.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,621 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on November 29
Iranian rial on November 28
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,567
50,795
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,386
44,427
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,004
4,027
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,211
4,250
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,866
5,872
1 Indian rupee
INR
515
515
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,567
136,101
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,714
18,762
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,290
30,204
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,373
5,376
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,108
109,064
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,268
31,404
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,053
26,240
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,455
2,458
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,255
2,258
1 Russian ruble
RUB
686
695
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,111
28,354
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,518
30,531
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
40,930
40,574
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,140
1,145
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,143
32,116
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,589
8,623
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,826
5,867
100 Thai baths
THB
117,454
117,523
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,366
9,380
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,423
31,459
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
43,621
43,657
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,972
9,026
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,501
15,506
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,669
2,680
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
472
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,728
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,149
74,051
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,175
4,182
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,987
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,891 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,673 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,550 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,754 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 369,000-372,000 rials.