Bus collision kills 37 in northeast Nigeria

By Trend

A total of 37 people were killed Tuesday after two buses had a head-on collision in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, the traffic police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Utten Boyi, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Borno, told reporters that the buses caught fire after the collision along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Boyi attributed the accident to overspeeding, saying the two buses were moving in opposite directions but one of them lost control, veered off its path, and rammed into the other.

The official said a mass burial will be held for the victims on Wednesday, as the police has already obtained a court order to that effect.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.