Iranian currency rates for August 31

31 August 2022 [21:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to August 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,079 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 31

Iranian rial on August 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,947

49,190

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,105

43,337

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,938

3,938

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,286

4,308

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,658

5,646

1 Indian rupee

INR

528

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,276

136,286

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,942

18,949

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,283

30,272

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,102

32,299

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,795

25,861

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,479

2,496

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,309

2,310

1 Russian ruble

RUB

688

686

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,892

29,002

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,053

30,091

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,202

44,108

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,961

32,820

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,506

8,519

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,077

6,080

100 Thai baths

THB

115,195

115,484

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,381

9,354

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,103

31,126

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

42,079

41,984

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,871

8,858

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,420

14,539

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,828

2,823

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,665

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,674

74,676

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,137

4,127

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,016

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,451 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,918 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,712 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,206 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.

