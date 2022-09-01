Iranian currency rates for August 31

|
By Trend
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to August 30.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,079 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on August 31
Iranian rial on August 30
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
48,947
49,190
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,105
43,337
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,938
3,938
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,286
4,308
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,658
5,646
1 Indian rupee
INR
528
526
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,276
136,286
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
18,942
18,949
100 Japanese yens
JPY
30,283
30,272
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,353
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,087
109,090
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,102
32,299
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
25,795
25,861
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,479
2,496
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,309
2,310
1 Russian ruble
RUB
688
686
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,881
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,892
29,002
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,053
30,091
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
44,202
44,108
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,167
1,167
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,961
32,820
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,506
8,519
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,077
6,080
100 Thai baths
THB
115,195
115,484
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,381
9,354
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
31,103
31,126
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
42,079
41,984
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
8,871
8,858
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,420
14,539
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,828
2,823
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
475
475
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,665
16,635
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
74,674
74,676
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,137
4,127
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
12,016
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,451 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,918 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,712 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,206 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.