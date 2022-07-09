Turkish, Ukrainian defense minister talks on phone

By Trend

Defense Minister of Türkiye Hulusi Akar discussed the Ukrainian crisis and the issue of the stranded A400M Turkish aircraft with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, on July 8, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Akar emphasized once again that Türkiye will continue to do its part in peace-building and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as it has done so far, and the need for a ceasefire as soon as possible, the Defense Ministry said.

The issue of ensuring safe transportation of the A400M aircraft to Türkiye was also discussed, it added.