UNIDO and Turkmenistan implementing joint project to reduce ozone-depleting substances

By Trend





The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), together with Turkmenistan, is implementing a project for the phased reduction of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) in the country, Advocacy and Media Relations Expert (UNIDO) Ravindra Wickremasinghe told Trend.

According to him, the HCFC Hydrochlorofluorocarbon phase-out management plan is being steadily implemented in accordance with the schedule.

"UNIDO is implementing a number of ongoing projects in Turkmenistan. We are currently working on implementation of two phases of the HCFC Phase-Out Management Plan (HPMP). The HPMP is a program that helps a country decrease its consumption of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) in accordance with the reduction schedule provided for by the Montreal Protocol," the expert of the organization said.

He added that Hydrochlorofluorocarbons not only destroy the ozone layer, but also have a high global warming potential.

UNIDO believes that the global crisis may slow down implementation of the planned projects, however, cooperation is being carried out with Turkmenistan in its efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic growth, as well as in the diversification of the country's economy.