Chinese mainland reports 2,971 new local COVID-19 cases

By Trend





The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 2,971 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,736 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Apart from Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 136 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and six in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 20,634 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Friday, out of a total of 21,355 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 3,127 COVID-19 patients on Friday, there were 30,662 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Friday saw 12 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,686.