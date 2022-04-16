Iran eyes to boost health tourism

By Trend

Iran is seeking to promote health tourism by marketing to increase employment, said the head of the health tourism department in the Ministry of Health Mohammad Reza Tarjoman, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Total of one million tourists visited Iran, mostly from neighbor countries for health and medical care annually," he said.

There are 200 medical centers dedicated to treating foreign patients, and the country's annual health tourism revenue has been about $3,000 to $5,000.

Iran's health tourism declined 70 percent in the past two years following the coronavirus outbreak.



