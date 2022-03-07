Ukraine discloses situation in Kyiv city

By Trend

The situation in Ukraine’s Kyiv city is hard but it is under control, the Kyiv City State Administration reports with reference to First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk, Trend reports with reference to the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN).

"Last night was quiet in Kyiv," Povoroznyk said. "The situation in the city is hard but it is controlled. The curfew ended at 07:00 (GMT+2), shops selling essential goods began to work. Pharmacies, pet stores, pet pharmacies are open."

The first deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration stressed that two bridges operate between the right and left banks of the river, namely, Pivnichnyi (Northern) and Darnytskyi, and all drivers must avoid public transport lanes in Kyiv, let ambulances and cars with humanitarian aid pass.

"The Humanitarian Center continues working in the city," Povoroznyk added. "We continue accumulating the stocks of food. Today we also need volunteers. Moreover, volunteer pharmacists are required to work with batches of medicines that are supplied to Kyiv."

It is necessary to fill out a form for volunteers to become a volunteer of the Humanitarian Center: https://cutt.ly/SAvnmOR.

The city structures are also calling on the private pharmacies to organize work for people in Kyiv to get medicines.

"For this business, it is necessary to contact the Humanitarian Center," the Kyiv City State Administration added. "Residents are recommended not to leave their houses without special need or not to go far. In case of the first alarms, it is necessary to go down to the shelter."