Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

By Trend





During his working visit to Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During the meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kazakh PM highlighted that the interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a bright example of strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding.

The Kazakh PM noted the high dynamics of development of bilateral cooperation.

While having the talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, a broad range of issues to further develop cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, construction, agricultural, textile, machinery engineering, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

The visit resulted in the signing of the Road map to activate the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of agriculture in the medium term.