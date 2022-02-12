WHO: Global COVID-19 cases top 400 mln

By Trend

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 400 million, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Globally, as of 5:13 pm CET (1613 GMT) on Thursday, there have been 402,044,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,770,023 deaths, reported to WHO, showed the data.

The United States has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths. It has reported more than 76.44 million cases and over 902,000 deaths, accounting for some 19 percent and 15.6 percent of the world's totals respectively.

The United States is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded more than 42.47 million cases and 26.77 million cases respectively. The two countries' death toll stood at 506,520 and 633,810 respectively.

The three countries combined have accounted for more than 36 percent of all the confirmed cases and some 35 percent of all deaths worldwide.

In terms of WHO regional offices, Europe and the Americas have so far reported some 160 million and 141 million confirmed cases, as well as 1,804,729 and 2,552,218 deaths, respectively. The two regions together account for some 75 percent of the world's total of confirmed cases and over 75.5 percent of deaths.