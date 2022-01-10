Erdogan: National warplane to leave hangar in 2023

By Azernews

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Turkish National Combat Aircraft will leave the hangar in 2023, Yeni Shafak has reported.

Erdogan made the statement at the National Technologies and New Investments Collective Opening and Promotion Ceremony held at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) Facilities in Kahramankazan, the report added.

He added that some 2,300 engineers have been involved in the project to carry out their work in the center.

“Today, the Turkish defence industry has become one of the most important sectors of our country. The number of operating companies increased to 1,500. The number of defence projects, which was only 62, 20 years ago, has exceeded 750 this year,” he underlined.

Erdogan stressed that the industry’s budget had increased from $5.5 billion to $75 billion, its annual turnover had reached $10 billion dollars, and the exports had grown from $248 million to $3.2 billion.

Turkey mobilized all possibilities for a self-sufficient, fully independent system in the defence industry and became a country meeting the needs of friendly and allied countries. Turkey is among the 10 countries that designed their own warships and among the top three countries in the world in the production of UAVs, the Turkish president underlined.

“Turkey has reached this level despite all the difficulties caused by global suppliers, the hidden and open embargoes it has been exposed to, and the sabotage carried out from inside and outside,” Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey had gained great achievements in the defence industry by producing a variety of products such as UAVs, naval platforms, unmanned vehicles, artificial intelligence and satellites.

Speaking about the TAI achievements in the defence industry field, Erdogan said that the domestic attack helicopter had become one of the most important tools in the fight against terrorism and the company was planning to launch its first unique helicopter, Gokbey, in 2022.

Turkey’s position in the UAV production is also getting stronger in the world and the testing procedures of the country’s first jet-powered aircraft, Hurjet, continue, Erdogan said.

“Today, we are putting our maintenance and repair center into service, where the parts of our aircraft will be maintained, repaired and refurbished. Our more than 500 engineers will also meet the important needs of the industry,” he added.

Erdogan noted that the country made important steps in space technologies as well.

There are seven satellites in space, four of which are used for communication and three for observation purposes. The journey of the TURKSAT 5-B satellite, which was built with the contribution of local and national sources, continues in space. With TURKSAT 6-A, Turkey is increasing the investment of TAI, which will meet many needs in this area, he said.

Erdogan reminded that all necessary measures had been taken to support the Turkish industry in the aerospace fields and aviation to bring local and foreign companies together, to provide synergy and to increase the export.

“Today, we are putting our 16 facilities, the construction of which has been completed, and our organized industrial zone management building into service. When all investments are completed, this place, which will host 300 businesses, will contribute to the employment of 15,000 people,” he underlined.

Turkey continues the establishment of the technology development zone, where companies will carry out their research and development activities and very special opportunities will be offered to those who want to develop and produce new and advanced technology with the support of universities, relevant institutions and organizations in the region, Erdogan highlighted.

“We always put the defense industry in a separate place. We are focusing on this field with national sensitivities in order to develop and produce the weapons used by our soldiers, police and gendarmerie in domestic and cross-border operations without relying on anyone,” he said.

Turkey will become one of the leaders in the defence field and the government will suspend importing the products that are produced in the country. The development of the defence industry will continue to be the government’s main priority and more effort and results from the defence industry sector are being expected in this regard, he added.

“The level we have reached is important but not sufficient. In order to reach much higher levels, I invite the industry to work harder, produce products, and exhibit global successes. As the president, I will continue to give the strongest support to the defence sector, as I have done so far,” Erdogan emphasized.