Turkey reports 6 076 new COVID-19 cases

By Trend

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6 076 as the daily patients increase by 503 in the past 24 hours, and 75 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48 668, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5 325 435 according to the infographic.

Some 5 112 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5 198 057.

The ministry said 218 758 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 56 789 542.