Iran - Iraq border crossing to be closed due to disinfection work

By Trend





Iran - Iraq border crossing will be closed for a week due to disinfection work, Trend reports via the Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The Iraqi Border Crossing Department announced about the closure of the border on March 8-15 to the Iranian side.

The statement said all of Iran's borders including Khosravi, Soumar, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh will not operate during the week.

Iranian and Iraqi officials continue to deliberate with border officials for keeping the borders open.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 3,500 people have been infected, 107 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 730 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.