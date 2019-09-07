Foreign Policy Advisory Council discusses co-op between Kyrgyzstan, UN

By Trend





A regular meeting of the Foreign Policy Advisory Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan under the chairmanship of Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan, issues of cooperation of Kyrgyzstan with a number of foreign states, as well as with international organizations, were discussed. Presentations were made by the heads of relevant departments of the Ministry.

Aidarbekov informed the members of the Advisory Council on the preparations for the upcoming visit of the Kyrgyz delegation to New York to attend the 74th session of the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as on agreements and issues worked out in relevant foreign policy areas.