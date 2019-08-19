Kazakhstan interested in strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence with Germany

By Trend





Strengthening of cooperation with representatives of German business in areas of digitalization and artificial intelligence is especially important for Kazakhstan, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

He made the statement during the meeting with Independent Director of Kazakh's Baiterek National Managing Holding, ex-Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Klaus Mangold.

The parties discussed current state and prospects of trade, economic and investments cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany. They also exchanged opinions on relevant issues of world economy development.

During the meeting, Mangold informed the president of plans to organize a major business forum with participation of Kazakh and German entrepreneurs in Germany by the end of the year.