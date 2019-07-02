WB to help Uzbek Airlines become hybrid airline

By Trend





Uzbekistan Airways plans to switch to a hybrid airline by the end of 2019, Trend reports citing Podrobno.uz.

"When we worked with World Bank (WB), they assured us that the best option that is actively used throughout the world is to create a hybrid airline," a representative of Uzbekistan Airways said.

The hybrid airline will continue to fly in some areas in two classes (business and economy), and operate only economy class flight in some other directions. In the latter case, there will be a maximum number of passengers with a minimum number of services. As a result, the consumer will receive a minimum ticket price for this flight.

Initially, Uzbekistan Airways was carrying out plans to build a low-cost airline based on Boeing 757. However, the problem was that there are not enough spare parts for this aircraft on the world market, and with any technical malfunction it would be idle for a long time, which is impossible in the conditions of the low-cost airline, the source said.

"We have already completed the first stage of work with the World Bank, which prepared detailed recommendations. Now we are moving to the second stage, which implies their implementation. We think we will launch hybrid air services by the end of this year. The passenger doesn’t care whether this airline is a low-cost airline or a hybrid. They only care about the price for a ticket," the representative of Airways said.

The appearance of a hybrid work scheme implies the full automation of internal processes in the airline when computers must perform all possible routine work, as well as an increase the efficiency of all structures.