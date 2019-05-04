Iranian President Rouhani's brother sentenced to imprisonment

By Trend

Hossein Fereydoun, aide to, and brother of, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, has been sentenced to imprisonment, head of the department on issues related to public employees' services Hamidreza Hosseini said at an event dedicated to the announcement of the new public prosecutor of Tehran, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

Since the ruling is not final, its details cannot yet be declared, according to Hosseini. He added that another case on Fereydoun is in court, and no ruling has yet been made on it either. "Rulings have also been made on other defendants," he said.