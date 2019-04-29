President of Russia’s Tatarstan holds business talks in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Discussions on further development of economic cooperation between Russia’s Tatarstan Republic and Turkmenistan were held at a high level in Ashgabat, Trendreports with reference to Tatarstan’s presidential press service.

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov visited the Turkmen capital on April 28 and met with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

According to the report, branches of leading companies of Tatarstan such as KAMAZ, Tatneft, IED-Holding and others operate in Turkmenistan, while the value of trade between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan is rather small ($24 million in 2018 and $25 million in 2017), the report says.

“Our countries have a great potential for increasing the value and range of goods,” Minnikhanov said. “It is planned to hold a meeting of Tatarstan-Turkmenistan working group in Kazan next month. This meeting is intended to give new impetus to our trade and economic cooperation.”

During the negotiations, transport, fuel and energy complex, trade and economic sphere, agriculture and industrial complex, as well as the interaction of business structures, were identified among the priority vectors, the report says.








