By Trend

Heavy snowfall trapped one person on the Karaj-Chalus highway in Iran, Mohammad Hossein Vatani, Deputy Chairman of the Relief and Rescue Organization of the Red Crescent Society of Iran’s Alborz province, said.



The incident occurred in Vilayatrud village of Karaj-Chalus highway, Vatani added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

He added that two groups consisting of rescuers and one dog have been involved in the rescue operation.