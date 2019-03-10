TODAY.AZ / World news

Tunisia's health minister resigns after 11 babies die in hospital

10 March 2019 [12:24] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Tunisia’s health minister Abdel-Raouf El-Sherif resigned on Saturday after 11 babies mysteriously died within 24 hours in a hospital in the capital, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The health ministry and state prosecutors have launched investigations into the cause of the babies’ death which was likely due to a blood infection, state news agency TAP said.

Tunisians have complained about a decline of state services since the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 which has brought a democratic transition but also thrown the country into an economic crisis.

Government critics say the public sector is rife with corruption.
