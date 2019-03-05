Iran, Sweden sign cooperation agreement

By Trend





Iran and Sweden have signed an interest document in the fields of agriculture and agricultural research, Trend reports referring to the website of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran.

The two countries highlighted the exchange of experience and knowledge and expanding cooperation in the fields of agriculture, technology, new training methods and climate change.

Kazem Khavazi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad and head of Agricultural Research Education And Extension Organization, said at the signing ceremony that training of specialists, new technologies for seed treatment, research of new methods in the production of goats, animal breeding, recognition of new weeds, and other areas are part of the cooperation between Iran and Sweden.

Khavazi said that a research facility is currently operating under the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran.