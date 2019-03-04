Russia wants to participate in creation of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

By Trend





Russia is interested in participating in the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov made this statement during a meeting of the Russian-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission for trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation.

Deputy PM stressed that Russia's participation in the project is being considered at the suggestion of the Kyrgyz side.

"There is an interest, an expert group and specialists of Russian Ministry of Transport are studying this issue," RIA Novosti quotes him.