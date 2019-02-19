TODAY.AZ / World news

Five countries account for over 50% of Iran's imports

19 February 2019 [13:24] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's imports from China amounted to $8.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Apart from China, Iran mainly imported goods from the UAE ($5.45 billion), Turkey ($2.038 billion), Germany ($2.018 billion) and India ($1.928 billion).

These five countries together accounted for 57 percent of Iran's total imports.

Rank in 10-month period

Country

10 months of current Iranian year

10 months of previous Iranian year

Difference (%)

Value

(million USD)

Weight

(1,000 tons)

Share of the value in total imports (%)

Value

(million USD)

Weight

(1,000 tons)

Value

Weight

1

China

8,905

2,915

25

10,463

3,878

-15

-25

2

UAE

5,456

3,311

15.3

8,068

5,372

-32

-38

3

Turkey

2,038

1,006

5.7

2,670

1,579

-24

-36

4

Germany

2,018

597

5.7

2,401

723

-16

-17

5

India

1,927

1,465

5.4

1,883

1,523

2

-4

6

South Korea

1,907

692

5.3

3,042

1,239

-37

-44

7

Switzerland

1,895

3,601

5.3

1,801

3,644

5

-1

8

Russia

1,036

1,551

2.9

591

1,105

75

40

9

Italy

955

129

2.7

1,196

171

-20

-25

10

France

951

75

2.7

1,442

121

-34

-38

11

Netherlands

940

1,974

2.6

1,208

2,455

-22

-20

12

UK

799

1,972

2.2

905

2,573

-12

-23

13

Singapore

762

1,903

2.1

816

1,843

-7

3

14

Austria

407

494

1.1

277

181

47

173

15

Japan

405

71

1.1

506

112

-20

-36

16

Oman

403

371

1.1

153

170

164

118

17

Brazil

373

449

1

516

257

-28

75

18

Spain

361

314

1

339

349

6

-10

19

Malaysia

358

339

1

409

362

-13

-6

20

Belgium

354

46

1

605

230

-41

-80

Total of 20 countries

32,250

23,275

90.4

39,290

27,887

-18

-16.5

