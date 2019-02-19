Five countries account for over 50% of Iran's imports

|
By Trend
In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's imports from China amounted to $8.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).
Apart from China, Iran mainly imported goods from the UAE ($5.45 billion), Turkey ($2.038 billion), Germany ($2.018 billion) and India ($1.928 billion).
These five countries together accounted for 57 percent of Iran's total imports.
Rank in 10-month period
Country
10 months of current Iranian year
10 months of previous Iranian year
Difference (%)
Value
(million USD)
Weight
(1,000 tons)
Share of the value in total imports (%)
Value
(million USD)
Weight
(1,000 tons)
Value
Weight
1
China
8,905
2,915
25
10,463
3,878
-15
-25
2
UAE
5,456
3,311
15.3
8,068
5,372
-32
-38
3
Turkey
2,038
1,006
5.7
2,670
1,579
-24
-36
4
Germany
2,018
597
5.7
2,401
723
-16
-17
5
India
1,927
1,465
5.4
1,883
1,523
2
-4
6
South Korea
1,907
692
5.3
3,042
1,239
-37
-44
7
Switzerland
1,895
3,601
5.3
1,801
3,644
5
-1
8
Russia
1,036
1,551
2.9
591
1,105
75
40
9
Italy
955
129
2.7
1,196
171
-20
-25
10
France
951
75
2.7
1,442
121
-34
-38
11
Netherlands
940
1,974
2.6
1,208
2,455
-22
-20
12
UK
799
1,972
2.2
905
2,573
-12
-23
13
Singapore
762
1,903
2.1
816
1,843
-7
3
14
Austria
407
494
1.1
277
181
47
173
15
Japan
405
71
1.1
506
112
-20
-36
16
Oman
403
371
1.1
153
170
164
118
17
Brazil
373
449
1
516
257
-28
75
18
Spain
361
314
1
339
349
6
-10
19
Malaysia
358
339
1
409
362
-13
-6
20
Belgium
354
46
1
605
230
-41
-80
Total of 20 countries
32,250
23,275
90.4
39,290
27,887
-18
-16.5