Five countries account for over 50% of Iran's imports

In the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), Iran's imports from China amounted to $8.9 billion, Trend reports referring to Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Apart from China, Iran mainly imported goods from the UAE ($5.45 billion), Turkey ($2.038 billion), Germany ($2.018 billion) and India ($1.928 billion).

These five countries together accounted for 57 percent of Iran's total imports.