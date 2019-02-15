Turkmenistan inks several deals with Germany in agriculture sector

By Trend





A Turkmen-German business forum was held in Berlin, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry Feb. 14.

On the sidelines of the forum, a memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Protection of Turkmenistan and the German Umax Trade GmbH, as well as a number of agreements between the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) and German companies.

It was earlier reported that the memorandums of mutual cooperation in the supply of agricultural equipment, the rational use of land and water resources, the training of specialists in the water sector and in other areas are planned to be signed on the sidelines of the event.

The purchase of agricultural equipment and the exchange of best practices between specialists of the Turkmen and German corresponding structures are designed to promote the further development of the domestic agro-industrial complex.

Cotton and wheat are strategic agricultural crops. The German companies make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan. Among them are such companies as Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Dresser-Rand.