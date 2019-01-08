Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for 45 more countries

By Trend





From February 1, 2019, Uzbekistan will introduce a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of 45 more countries, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree "On additional measures for the accelerated development of tourism in the Republic of Uzbekistan".

The document notes that the simplification of the visa regime and the rules of stay in Uzbekistan has led to a twofold increase in the number of foreigners visiting the country: from 2.6 million in 2017 to 5.3 million in 2018.

According to the document, from February 1, a 30-day visa-free regime is introduced for citizens of the following countries: Australia, Austria, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vatican City, Luxembourg, Hungary, Brunei, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia, New Zealand, Portugal, Bulgaria, Republic of Cyprus, Malta, Poland, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, Chile, Romania, Slovakia, UK, Brazil, Finland, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Estonia.

It should be noted that in February 2018, Uzbekistan introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of seven countries: Israel, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and Japan. Later this list also included Tajikistan, France and Germany.