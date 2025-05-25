Emine Erdogan: "One nation, two states" - always one whole

“A spectacular and impressive performance of Karabakh horses at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival... Today, the culture of one nation struck a chord with another. "One nation, two states" - always one whole in culture, in the soul, and in the future,” Emine Erdo?an, spouse of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, said in a post on her social media account after watching a stunning performance titled "Victory" presented by the Azerbaijani delegation at the 7th Ethnosport Culture Festival, Azernews reports.

The post also displayed the national flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.