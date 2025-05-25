Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of mutual interest

On May 24, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Azernews reports.

During the call, the sides exchanged views on issues stemming from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as various aspects of their bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda. The existing strategic partnership was highly valued, and plans for future engagements were reviewed.

The ministers also discussed other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest.