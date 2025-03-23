Tbilisi hosts grand Novruz celebration highlighting cultural unity

A festive Novruz event was held in Tbilisi on March 22, bringing together dignitaries, diplomats, and the local Azerbaijani community to celebrate the ancient spring holiday.

According to Azernews, the event was jointly organized by Tbilisi City Hall, the Council of Elders of Azerbaijanis in Georgia, and the Mirza Fatali Akhundzade Museum of Azerbaijani Culture. Among the high-profile attendees were Georgia’s Minister of Reintegration, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, the Chairman of the Sakrebulo, and the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Turkmenistan.

The celebration featured traditional Novruz symbols, folk music, and dances, creating a vibrant atmosphere. One of the highlights was the participation of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, and Mayor Kaladze in the traditional egg-fighting ritual. The event also included art exhibitions and the symbolic lighting of the Novruz bonfire.

Speakers at the event emphasized Novruz’s role as a symbol of peace, unity, and friendship, underscoring how the holiday fosters deeper cultural and social ties between Azerbaijanis and Georgians.

Guests also enjoyed Azerbaijani cuisine, sharing in the holiday’s spirit of renewal and togetherness.