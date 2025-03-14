Day 2 of 12th Global Baku Forum kicks off with key discussions on global challenges

By Nazrin Abdul



The second day of the 12th Global Baku Forum has begun.

Today, the event will feature panel discussions on the following topics:“Path to Peace,” “Middle Powers in the New World Order,” “Rebuilding for Peace: Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Regional Stability,” "COP29: Breakthrough to Belem - Accelerating Transformation.”

It should be noted that the XII Global Baku Forum is being held from March 13-15. The Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the slogan “Rethinking the World Order: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.”

The event will discuss global geopolitical changes, multilateralism, the global health crisis, recovery, and regional stability, as well as COP29 and other important global issues.

The Forum will bring together more than 300 world leaders from over 60 countries. This list includes more than 25 former presidents, over 15 former prime ministers, around 10 heads of UN and international agencies, and more than 25 former ministers and deputy ministers.