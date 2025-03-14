Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Germany strengthens bilateral ties with Saarland Visit

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, visited the Saarland region of Germany from March 10-11 to strengthen bilateral ties. During his visit, Ambassador Aghayev held meetings with leading figures in the fields of politics, business, and academia from Saarland to further develop the relationship between Azerbaijan and Germany, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The Embassy noted that Aghayev began his visit by meeting with Saarland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economics, Innovation, Digitalization, and Energy, Jürgen Barke. In this meeting, Aghayev provided information on Azerbaijan’s economic potential, emphasizing the vast investment opportunities available for Saarland companies in Azerbaijan. The discussions also covered trade relations, new areas of collaboration, and joint projects.

Next, the Ambassador met with Frank Tome, the CEO of the Saarland Chamber of Industry and Commerce. The discussions focused on the factors that make Azerbaijan an attractive investment destination. Particularly, the opportunities for cooperation in Azerbaijan's rapidly growing economic sectors, as well as large-scale projects in the energy and transportation sectors, were explored.

The visit continued with a meeting with Professor Dominik Brodowski, Vice President for International Relations and Europe at Saarland University, and Professor Mark Bungener, Director of the European Institute. Ambassador Aghayev, who earned a Master's degree in European Law from Saarland University’s European Institute between 2003-2005, highlighted the long-standing academic ties between Azerbaijan and the university. It was noted that 41 Azerbaijani students are currently studying at Saarland University, with 12 of them enrolled in the European Institute. The meeting also focused on expanding collaboration between Saarland University and Azerbaijani universities.

At the end of his visit, Ambassador Aghayev met with Azerbaijani students studying at the European Institute. He listened to their experiences and emphasized the important role the younger generation plays in strengthening Azerbaijan-Germany relations.