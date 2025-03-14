Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expansion of military-technical cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Haluk Bayraktar, Director General of the Turkish defense company Baykar, during his visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting focused on enhancing joint production through technological innovations and expanding military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Both sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of defense collaboration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister Hasanov awarded Haluk Bayraktar the "For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation" medal, recognizing his contributions to strengthening defense ties between the two countries.