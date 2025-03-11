Azerbaijani gas contributes to energy security of many European countries, says President

“Today, Azerbaijani gas contributes to the energy security of many European countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

“We have always attached great importance to the requests of our European partners. In other words, bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is very important to us, and I do hope that this practical cooperation will pave the way for collaboration in other areas as well,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

To recall, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.