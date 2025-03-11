Erdo?an discusses peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

By Qabil Ashirov



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an has stated that, during his discussions with President Ilham Aliyev, the topic of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia was addressed, along with other issues, Azernews reports, citing President Erdo?an, as he said about the outcomes of President Aliyev’s visit to Ankara during a briefing on the results of the latest Cabinet meeting.

"During President Ilham Aliyev's visit on March 5, we participated in the opening of the I?d?r-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, which will fully supply the autonomous republic with gas for at least 30 years," Erdo?an mentioned.

He noted that he had the opportunity to discuss many important topics with "brother Ilham Aliyev," particularly the issue of peace negotiations with Armenia.

The Turkish President also touched upon Ankara’s dialogue with European Union countries.

"Ankara's partners in Europe must recognise and accept Turkiye's role in the changing global order and shape their strategies in accordance with new global realities. Our priority remains the comprehensive development of relations with the European Union based on common interests and mutual respect. The course toward full membership in the EU remains unchanged," the Turkish leader emphasised.

Erdo?an drew attention to the growth indicators of Turkiye's economy. "The size of the Turkish economy has reached 1.3 trillion dollars, and the GDP per capita has surpassed 15 thousand dollars," he said, also highlighting that investments in Turkiye and the scale of exports have increased.

Touching on the situation in Syria, Erdo?an remarked that certain forces continue their attempts to destabilize the situation in the neighbouring country. "Provocateurs among the supporters of the former Bashar al-Assad regime are using interfaith tensions. Despite the remaining risks, the situation is under control due to the efforts of the Syrian government," he positively assessed the actions of the official Damascus.

"Ankara sincerely hopes that peace and stability will be established in Syria as soon as possible," Erdo?an added.

The Turkish President also commented on the situation in Ukraine. "Achieving long-term peace is not possible without the participation of Moscow or Kyiv. We state this on all platforms," the politician said.