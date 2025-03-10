Accused Arkady Ghukasyan denies belief in 'Greater Armenia' ideology during trial

By Akbar Novruz



During the trial at the Baku Military Court, the accused Arkady Ghukasyan responded to questions from state prosecutors.

Azernews reports that in response to the prosecutor's question, "Do you agree with the ideology of a 'Greater Armenia'?" Ghukasyan dismissed the idea, calling it a fairy tale: "Regarding 'Greater Armenia'... I have not believed in fairy tales for a long time. The idea of 'Greater Armenia' is a fairy tale. I live in real life, I have never been realistic about it."

The trial continues for citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes.