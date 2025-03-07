Either it's the spring aggravation, or the world has really gone crazy. Emmanuel Macron suddenly made some kind of inappropriate appeal to the nation.

I wonder which one it is? Because he was mostly talking about Ukraine.

Macron said that he was "not satisfied" with the truce between Kiev and Moscow in his current draft — however, he forgot to clarify what the Ukrainians themselves think about the truce and his opinion.

Macron called Russia a threat to Europe and France "for many years." He claims that Moscow will actively build up its army to 3 million soldiers and 4,000 tanks by 2030. I wonder if the intelligence service reported this to him? The same one that missed the start of the war in Ukraine?

And it's not even the end. Our patient got so upset that he seriously stated: "France has the most effective army in Europe."

Well, yes, Africa has already appreciated this, and now one country after another is kicking the French military out. Now Macron wants to show this to Ukraine? Or does he think that war is a TikTok video where he marches beautifully in front of the Elysee Palace?

Well, in the end, Macron gave something very clinical.

"I have decided to start a discussion about the use of France's nuclear weapons to protect the EU," the French president stressed.

Epic! All that remains is to convince the EU that France and its insecure president are its main savior.