Either it's the spring aggravation, or the world has really
gone crazy. Emmanuel Macron suddenly made some kind of inappropriate appeal to
the nation.
I wonder which one it is? Because he was mostly talking
about Ukraine.
Macron said that he was "not satisfied" with the
truce between Kiev and Moscow in his current draft — however, he forgot to
clarify what the Ukrainians themselves think about the truce and his opinion.
Macron called Russia a threat to Europe and France "for
many years." He claims that Moscow will actively build up its army to 3
million soldiers and 4,000 tanks by 2030. I wonder if the intelligence service
reported this to him? The same one that missed the start of the war in Ukraine?
And it's not even the end. Our patient got so upset that he
seriously stated: "France has the most effective army in Europe."
Well, yes, Africa has already appreciated this, and now one
country after another is kicking the French military out. Now Macron wants to
show this to Ukraine? Or does he think that war is a TikTok video where he
marches beautifully in front of the Elysee Palace?
Well, in the end, Macron gave something very clinical.
"I have decided to start a discussion about the use of
France's nuclear weapons to protect the EU," the French president
stressed.
Epic! All that remains is to convince the EU that France and
its insecure president are its main savior.